Doha: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs H E Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani attended the signing of several agreements on the sidelines of the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2026).

These included agreements between Barzan Holdings and the Turkish company STM, Orqa company (Croatia), and MKE company (Turkiye).

He also attended the signing of an agreement for the purchase of two frigates between Barzan Holdings and the Turkish company TAIS, valued at $1bn, for one of Barzan Holdings’ international clients. Several senior officers and officials were also present.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs also held a number of bilateral meetings with several ranking international officials, on the sidelines of the first day of DIMDEX 2026.

He met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Georgia H E Irakli Chikovani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the Republic Croatia H E Ivan Anusic, Minister Delegate to the Minister of National Defence and Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army of Algeria H E Gen. Said Chanegriha, Minister for Defence Procurement and Industry of the United Kingdom H E Luke Pollard, President of Turkiye’s Defence Industry Agency H E Dr. Haluk Gorgun, and Deputy Minister of National Defence of the Republic of Turkiye H E Musa Heybet.

The meetings discussed a number of topics of common interest and ways to strengthen and develop them.

He also met with Iraqi Minister of Defence H E Thabet Muhammad Saeed Al Abbasi on the sidelines of the first day of DIMDEX 2026. The meeting reviewed issues of mutual interest and discussed ways to enhance and develop bilateral cooperation. During the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs signed a cooperation agreement with the Iraqi Minister of Defence aimed at strengthening areas of joint cooperation in a manner that serves mutual interests and reinforces defence partnerships between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Iraq.

The meeting and the signing ceremony were attended by a number of senior officers and officials.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs also met with Minister of Defence of the Federal Republic of Somalia H E Ahmed Moallim Fiqi. During the meeting, they discussed topics of mutual interest and ways to enhance and develop them.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs also signed a cooperation agreement with the Somali Defence Minister aimed at strengthening areas of joint cooperation in a way that serves mutual interests and enhances defence partnerships between the State of Qatar and the Federal Republic of Somalia.

The meeting and signing ceremony were attended by Chief of Staff of the Qatari Armed Forces H E Lieutenant General (Pilot) Jassim bin Mohammed Al Mannai, and a number of senior officers and officials.

