Arab Finance: The Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Emirati company ONIP Trading, reinforcing Egyptian-Emirati cooperation in defense manufacturing, as per a statement.

Chairman of the AOI Mokhtar Abdel Latif said he values the partnership with QNIP Trading and highlighted the importance of industrial integration and the exchange of expertise between the two sides.

He noted that the cooperation covers manufacturing, maintenance, repair, overhaul, and marketing activities within the defense-industry sector to supply the needs of the local market as well as friendly and brotherly countries.