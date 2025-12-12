Saudi Arabia - His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has inaugurated the new facilities at King Salman Air Base in the Central Sector as part of strategic projects aimed at enhancing the combat readiness of the Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF), reported SPA.

Designed in the Salmani architectural style, the project reflects Riyadh’s identity and modern urban trends. It includes 115 buildings covering more than 126,000 sq m with runways, aircraft parking aprons, helicopter pads, hangars, an air traffic control tower, and facilities for technical, administrative, residential, and security purposes.

The work on the project began in Q3 2021 and was competed within a 38 month period, stated the report.

Upon arrival, HRH the Crown Prince was greeted by Minister of Defence Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and several high-ranking officials.

HRH the Crown Prince toured the facilities and was briefed on the technical, administrative, and residential areas, all built to the highest international military standards. He received an overview of the construction phases and engineering components.

These facilities are designed to enhance the combat readiness of the Air Force and support planning, command, control, supply, and joint operations for the Armed Forces.

It was attended by Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Mayor of Riyadh Region Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayyaf, and senior civil and military officials.

