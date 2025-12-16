WISCONSIN — The Royal Saudi Naval Forces have floated the vessel Jalalat Al-Malik Saud, the first combat ship under the Tuwaiq Project, which includes the construction of four multi-mission combat ships, in the US state of Wisconsin.

The flotation ceremony was attended by the Chief of Staff of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces, Vice Adm. Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Ghraibi, along with senior Saudi and US military officials, and representatives from Lockheed Martin and Fincantieri, the companies leading the project’s defense and shipbuilding work.

On the occasion, Al-Ghraibi expressed his satisfaction with the flotation of Jalalat Al-Malik Saud, noting the strong and continued support provided to the armed forces, particularly the naval forces, by the Kingdom’s leadership, which has enabled major achievements in modernization and development.

He said the Tuwaiq Project is one of the navy’s key strategic initiatives, reflecting Saudi Arabia’s drive to build a modern and professional naval force based on advanced military technologies, alongside comprehensive training and qualification programs.

Al-Ghraibi added that the project will enhance the naval forces’ readiness to protect the Kingdom’s strategic interests and secure vital maritime routes. He noted that the ships are equipped with advanced combat systems capable of carrying out a wide range of naval warfare missions and engaging aerial, surface and subsurface targets.

The project also includes the development of King Abdulaziz Naval Base in Jubail, as well as the establishment of advanced maintenance and training facilities to improve operational efficiency and sustain combat readiness.

The Saudi-US cooperation under the Tuwaiq Project reflects the two countries’ commitment to strengthening their strategic partnership in defense and technology, and to supporting the localization of naval military industries in cooperation with the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) and the General Authority for Defense Development (GADD), in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s efforts to build a sustainable national defense industrial base.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).