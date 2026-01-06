Trinasolar, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, is accelerating its presence in Saudi Arabia through strategic collaborations with ACWA Power, the world’s largest private water desalination company, a leader in energy transition, and first mover into green hydrogen.

These partnerships underscore Trinasolar’s commitment to support Vision 2030 by delivering utility-scale solar projects, expanding local manufacturing, and delivering high-performance technologies across the Kingdom, the company said.

Todd Li, Head of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (APMEA) at Trinasolar, stated: “Saudi Arabia is leading one of the world’s most ambitious clean energy transitions, and we are honored to contribute to this vision. Our long-term partnerships with ACWA Power, along with key collaborators such as China Energy International Group reinforce Trinasolar’s strategic commitment to the Kingdom. By combining world-class solar technologies with local manufacturing and on-the-ground execution, we are proud to support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals of energy diversification, sustainability, and economic growth.”

Powering Haden Solar Photovoltaic Independent Power Plant

Trinasolar is deploying its high-efficiency Vertex N modules (NEG19RC.20) to the Haden Solar Photovoltaic Independent Power Plant being developed under Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF4) programme, a flagship 1.15GW utility-scale project developed by ACWA Power and executed by China Energy International Group. Set for completion in July 2026 and scheduled to be connected to the grid in February 2027, the project represents one of the largest solar initiatives currently under development in the Kingdom.

Trinasolar began module deliveries in late 2024. Designed for performance in high-temperature environments, the Vertex N features bifacial technology, a high-density layout, and multi-busbar design—delivering up to 23.3% efficiency and reliable output in Saudi Arabia’s desert conditions and demanding climate.

Al Khushaybi PV Project – 900MW Trackers for PIF4

Under the Kingdom’s National Renewable Energy Program, Trinasolar is supplying 900MW of its Vanguard 1P smart trackers to the Al Khushaybi PV Project—one of three solar developments led by ACWA Power. This marks Trinasolar’s first local content compliant tracker deployment in the Kingdom.

Supporting this effort, TrinaTracker’s manufacturing facility in Jeddah is now fully operational and has begun supplying Tracker Control Units (TCUs) to the PIF4 project. This milestone highlights Trinasolar’s role in advancing Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by localizing production, enhancing supply chain responsiveness, and contributing to the development of the national renewable energy ecosystem.

The Vanguard 1P system is engineered to deliver stable, efficient operation in the region’s high-heat, high-wind, and sandy environments. Trinasolar completed tracker deliveries in just five months, helping keep the project on schedule. Execution is being managed through a hybrid remote and on-site model to ensure responsiveness and coordination across all project phases, the company said.

