Nigeria's 650,000 barrel ‍per day ‍Dangote refinery has dismissed ​reports of a shutdown, saying production remained ⁠stable and uninterrupted despite ongoing maintenance.

Africa's largest ⁠oil refinery said ‌late on Monday it continued to supply 40 to 50 ⁠million litres of gasoline daily through January and February, subject to demand.

On January 4, it produced ⁠50 million litres ​and delivered 48 million litres, with stocks covering more ‍than 20 days of national consumption, the ​company said in a statement late Monday.

Industry monitor IIR reported last month that the plant began a 50-day planned maintenance at its gasoline unit on December 8, with a restart expected by January 26.

Routine maintenance on select ⁠units has not affected ‌output, Dangote said, adding that diesel and jet fuel production remained fully ‌operational.

