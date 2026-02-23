Eni announces the start-up of the Ndungu full-field, part of the Agogo Integrated West Hub Project (IWH), in the western area of Block 15/06, offshore Angola.

The project comprises seven production wells and four injection wells, with an expected production peak of 60,000 barrels of oil per day.

The attainment of Ndungu full field production, just 6 months after Agogo FPSO first oil, underscores the project's operational excellence and establishes a new standard in delivering deepwater oil and gas projects at record speed, whilst maintaining constant focus on safety.

The phased integration of Agogo Integrated West Hub Project, with Ndungu full field producing first via N’goma FPSO and later via Agogo FPSO, will ensure sustained long-term production from Block 15/06 and contribute meaningfully to Angola’s national output, in line with the country’s strategic petroleum objectives.

Together, Agogo and Ndungu expect to reach a peak output of approximately 175,000 barrels per day across the two fields.

The development fully reflects and exemplifies Eni’s low carbon, fast track development model, aimed at maximising value whilst minimising time-to-market, subsurface risks and carbon emissions.

Agogo IWH is operated by Azule Energy with a 36.84 per cent stake alongside Sonangol E&P (36,84 per cent) and Sinopec International (26,32 per cent).

