Doha: Qatar’s population continued to record steady growth in 2025, according to the latest data released by the National Planning Council.

The total population of the State of Qatar reached 3,214,609 people by the end of December 2025, marking an increase of 2.3 percent compared to December 2024, the data showed.

Earlier figures showed that Qatar’s population stood at 3,340,858 residents at the end of November 2025, representing a 5.3 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

The figures highlight a noticeable year-on-year rise in population levels during the final months of 2025.

The continued growth is attributed to a combination of factors, including expanding economic activity, major infrastructure and development projects, and increased demand for professional labour across various sectors.

The latest figures underscore Qatar’s ongoing demographic momentum as it advances its national development objectives and prepares for future growth in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030 strategic planning frameworks.

