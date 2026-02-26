Doha: The economy of the State of Qatar is witnessing a rapid strategic transformation from dependence on natural resources to an economic model based on knowledge, innovation and technology, in clear alignment with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030, which places economic diversification and enhancing global competitiveness at the forefront of its priorities.

This shift reflects a growing awareness of the importance of human capital and scientific progress as key drivers of sustainable growth in a world experiencing rapid economic and technological changes.

The knowledge economy is based on investment in education and scientific research, developing national skills, building advanced digital infrastructure, along with supporting innovation and entrepreneurship, which contributes to creating added economic value that goes beyond traditional resources.

In this context, Qatar has worked on launching policies and programs aimed at empowering national talent, attracting modern technologies, and strengthening international partnerships with major global companies in the fields of advanced technology.

The features of this transformation have begun to appear clearly through the improvement of international performance indicators, especially in the areas of digital government and innovation, reflecting the country's progress in building an integrated knowledge economy that supports comprehensive development and enhances Qatar's position on the global economic map.

Thus, Qatar advanced from 26th place in 2024 to 20th place in 2025, confirming the continuous development that the country is witnessing under the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy (2024-2030), which place digital transformation and innovation at the heart of the country's sustainable development.

This continued progress reflects the state's commitment to its journey towards building a competitive economy based on knowledge and innovation.

In this context, financial and economic expert Dr. Hashem Al Sayed, told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the State of Qatar relies on four basic pillars in building a knowledge-based economy, namely: human capital, digital infrastructure, a supportive regulatory environment, and the provision of a sufficient number of incubators and accelerators for innovative projects.

He pointed out that the State of Qatar has made great efforts to establish these pillars as part of its endeavors to build a strong economy capable of supporting the development process of various industries in the future.

He noted the integration of the education system in Qatar with the goals of the knowledge economy through updating curricula to focus on modern skills such as programming, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.

Al Sayed also pointed out that the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE) aims to transform schools into innovation laboratories and enhance the quality of higher education through national universities and attract a group of prestigious international universities that constitute a strong addition to the education process in the State of Qatar, as well as research centers and institutes, thus qualifying generations capable of leading a diversified and sustainable economy.

He indicated that business incubators and accelerators are key drivers in the knowledge economy, as they create an ideal environment for entrepreneurs to achieve their ambitions, paving the way for transforming ideas into successful projects capable of growth and sustainability. This is done by providing a package of services to startups, such as technical and administrative support, financing and investment networks, accelerating market access, spreading the culture of entrepreneurship, and guidance to transform innovative ideas into sustainable projects.

The financial and economic expert indicated that these entities contribute to reducing risks, accelerating growth, and connecting innovators with resources, which enhances competitiveness and technological innovation within the economy, making incubators a unique platform for project success and creating an ideal environment for entrepreneurs to achieve their ambitions.

He emphasised that the State of Qatar is working to keep pace with all developments in the digital field, as Qatar has strengthened its position in recent years as a global center for emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, by driving digital innovation in various sectors.

He added that the 3rd Web Summit Qatar 2026 witnessed a record number of participants from around the world, exceeding 30,000 people from 127 countries, an increase of about 18 percent compared to the number of participants in the previous edition, with the participation of nearly a thousand investors, and 1,637 startups, 38 percent of which were founded by women.

This year's edition saw a 27 percent increase in the number of investors participating in the global event.

The number of Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) signed during the summit reached 77, between Qatari institutions and leading global technology companies, with the aim of promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in Qatar, reflecting the progress of the national entrepreneurship system and its ability to provide innovative solutions with a global dimension, based on supportive legislation, advanced digital infrastructure, and integration between the public and private sectors, which translates the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030 into sustainable growth opportunities.

Al Sayed said that the Startup Qatar Investment Program, launched by the Investment Promotion Agency (Invest Qatar) in 2024, has a major role in attracting startups and global companies, and providing an advanced model for a business environment that combines legislative flexibility, investment incentives, and institutional support under one umbrella. It is also one of the strategic initiatives to support the state's efforts to diversify sources of income and promote a knowledge-based economy.

Regarding the importance of digital infrastructure in enhancing Qatar's international competitiveness, financial and economic expert Dr. Hashem Al Sayed stated that the State of Qatar holds an advanced position among countries moving toward digital transformation, noting that Qatar enjoys a strong digital infrastructure that positions it as a leading global technology hub and enables it to achieve excellence in the era of digital innovation.

Dr. Al Sayed added that 96 percent of the country's population have access to 5G and nearly 99 percent to fiber-optics, attracting major global tech companies and enabling Qatar to host major international events, such as the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which impressed the world with its technological advancement and digital capabilities.

He pointed out that Qatar is working to address the challenges facing the development of digital infrastructure, to keep pace with technological advancements and consolidate the country's position as a rapidly growing regional and global hub in tech and innovation, along with being a leading and attractive environment for cybersecurity technology, which are all supported by the Qatar National Vision 2030, substantial investments, and advanced digital infrastructure.

Qatar also attracts international companies through its free zones which offer competitively priced energy, in addition to wide-ranging investments to support startups and accelerate digital transformation, Dr. Al Sayed added.

Regarding the policies or reforms required to enhance innovation and achieve further economic diversification, the financial and economic expert said that strengthening innovation requires fostering a culture of creativity, developing education, research, and training, updating legal frameworks to attract investment, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, strengthening public-private partnerships, expanding investment in research and development, and ensuring sustainable management of natural resources.

He noted that these measures aim to reduce reliance on natural resources, create more investment opportunities, and achieve sustainability and economic diversification.

Also speaking to QNA, senior engineering consultant Eng. Abdul Rahman Al Yafei said that the State of Qatar is betting on human capital in building a knowledge-based economy, shifting reliance from natural resources to a skillful workforce.

Eng. Al Yafei stressed that education here is not just about obtaining degrees, rather about acquiring skills for the future, adding that thanks to partnerships with international universities, students are being trained on critical thinking, entrepreneurship, and technology, as to be able to create job opportunities for themselves and others upon graduation, instead of simply getting a traditional job.

Regarding business incubators-programs designed to support startups and entrepreneurs in their early stages-and their role in supporting emerging companies, he explained that they provide creative youth with funding, office space, and, most importantly, expertise.

Eng. Al Yafei added that instead of an idea owner starting from scratch and risking failure, these incubators guide them to reduce risks and transform their idea from merely a design on paper into a real company that competes in the market.

He pointed out that the State of Qatar is bringing international investments into the technology sector by offering foreign investors an attractive package, with free zones allowing for 100 percent foreign ownership and providing long-term tax exemptions and a secure legal environment, thus, making Qatar an ideal launching point for global companies seeking to expand in the region.

The senior engineering consultant also noted that Qatar provides companies with ultra-fast 5G internet networks and advanced cloud services, enabling companies to deliver services worldwide with high speed and efficiency, making Qatar an attractive destination for major technology companies compared to others.

Eng. Al Yafei noted that the biggest challenge lies not in having the hardware or technology as much as in the human element, emphasising the continuous need for the labor market to keep pace with rapid development in artificial intelligence by keeping their skills and know-hows up-to-date.

He added that the high cost of cybersecurity is an ongoing challenge that requires substantial investments and constant vigilance.

The senior engineering consultant indicated that the State of Qatar has recorded notable progress in e-government and global innovation indicators, reflecting its success in facilitating services and enhancing efficiency.

Completing a transaction within minutes via a mobile phone saves time and effort and supports the economy, he said, adding that this serves as an international certificate of confidence that enhances investor trust in Qatar as a modern and well-organised state, providing a safe environment for investment and work.

Regarding the impact of such an economy on the quality of life, Eng. Al Yafei said that its effects are not limited to financial indicators, as it helps create new jobs for the youth, improves the quality of healthcare and educational services via technology, and increases the number of patents, adding that such a knowledge-based economy directly reflects on the well-being of citizens.

The senior engineering consultant said that change is the greatest challenge, as transitioning from a resource-based economy to an innovation-driven economy takes time to shift both investments and employment mindsets.

Intense global competition for talent is cause for strengthening Qatar's position as a preferred destination for innovators, encouraging the private sector to increase spending on research and development, rather than just relying on the government to do so.

Eng. Al Yafei emphasised the importance of maintaining flexible laws to bring outstanding talents from around the world to live and work in Qatar.

