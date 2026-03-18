Muscat – A cooperation programme has been signed to establish advanced astronomical observatory and satellite ground stations at the Al Hajar Al Gharbi Starlight Reserve in Dakhliyah governorate, marking a major step in Oman’s efforts to develop its space sector.

The agreement, signed by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology and the Environment Authority in partnership with Astronomical Solutions Company, falls under a technological sandbox initiative designed to support innovation, scientific research and investment in space-related technologies.

The project is the first of its kind in Oman within a space-sector sandbox, providing a flexible and secure regulatory environment to test and develop emerging technologies. It is expected to facilitate knowledge transfer, build national capabilities and open new avenues for investment, while also promoting sustainable scientific and astronomical tourism.

Located within the Al Hajar Al Gharbi Starlight Reserve, the project will benefit from exceptionally clear skies and minimal light pollution, making it an ideal site for astronomical observation, satellite tracking and space research.

The initiative includes the installation of advanced observatory and dedicated ground stations for satellite communications and tracking, supporting both scientific exploration and technological experimentation.

Under the agreement, the Environment Authority will oversee environmental compliance, allocate suitable land within the reserve and issue necessary approvals, ensuring the protection of the area’s natural characteristics. The ministry will supervise the technical framework, coordinate communications infrastructure and attract specialised operators.

Astronomical Solutions Company will be responsible for the design, construction and operation of the facilities in line with international standards, as well as attracting investments and fostering local and international research partnerships.

The project forms part of the broader Omani Space Sector Policy and Executive Programme (2023–2033) and reflects efforts to integrate environmental sustainability with technological advancement. It also supports the National Digital Economy Programme by creating an enabling environment for startups, innovation and entrepreneurship in advanced technology sectors, strengthening the competitiveness of the national economy.