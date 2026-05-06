Riyadh: The Saudi Space Agency (SSA) announced, in partnership with Aramco Digital, the launch of the second edition of the “SARI 2” initiative, as an extension of ongoing efforts to empower national talent and foster innovation in the space sector.



The initiative aims to attract undergraduate students from universities across the Kingdom and enable them to develop and launch small satellites, contributing to the advancement of national capabilities and reinforcing the Kingdom’s position in space science and technology.



"SARI 2" also seeks to achieve a set of strategic objectives, including supporting scientific research and experiments, providing hands-on opportunities in satellite development and industrial space communication solutions, fostering an innovative environment among universities, and enhancing students’ technical and engineering skills in space-related disciplines and technologies.



The initiative offers participants the opportunity to form student teams to work on advanced projects, including the design of satellites for applications that support various technology sectors.



The SSA, in strategic partnership with Aramco Digital, also provides an integrated educational ecosystem to support participants through expert mentorship, intensive training programs, and workshops that enhance scientific and engineering skills, in addition to providing the technical resources necessary to ensure high-quality project execution.



The “SARI 2” initiative serves as a national platform that contributes to preparing a new generation of innovators and researchers in the space sector by offering university students the opportunity to engage in advanced applied environments and execute practical projects, while also strengthening partnerships between the agency, universities, and the private sector, in support of the Kingdom’s space sector development objectives.



The SSA invited students interested in applying through its official website: https://ssa.gov.sa/Sari2/, noting that submissions will be evaluated by a specialized committee to select the best entries.