Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) announced its investment in Axiom Space, a leader in commercial human space exploration.

A statement issued by the QIA said that the company raised $350 million in a funding round led by the QIA and TypeOne Ventures, with participation from 4iG, LuminArx Capital Management, and Axiom Space founder and Executive Chairman Kam Ghaffarian, along with other investors.

Axiom Space is at the forefront of the emerging commercial space exploration sector, focusing on developing infrastructure and providing advanced technology services that support human spaceflight, microgravity research, space manufacturing, and orbital data computing for decades to come.

This investment will support the company's mission to develop the Axiom Station, which is planned as the future successor to the International Space Station. International Space Station (ISS) is developing next-generation spacesuits for NASA's Artemis III mission, marking the United States' first return to the Moon in over 50 years.

The funding, a mix of equity and debt components, will support the completion of the Axiom Station and the production of the Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU), as part of the company's contract with NASA to manufacture spacesuits.

QIA's investment in this funding round reflects its approach of partnering with innovative companies in emerging sectors by providing the necessary capital to support growth, technological advancement, and the creation of long-term, sustainable value.

