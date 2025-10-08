DUBAI - Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports and Chairman of the UAE Space Agency, affirmed that the UAE’s space sector is witnessing rapid growth, driven by sustained government support and the increasing participation of the private sector, noting that the country has invested approximately AED44 billion in this vital field.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2025 press conference, Dr. Al Falasi said that the success of any country’s space sector largely depends on the success of its private sector. “Many nations began with major government investments, but simultaneously empowered the private sector to become an active partner in this journey-and today, we are following the same approach,” he added.

He explained that while the space sector inherently requires ongoing government backing alongside private participation, both remain complementary. “Over the past decade, the government bore most of the responsibility, but now we see the private sector taking on a greater role, from major corporations to the growing number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs),” he said.

Dr. Al Falasi highlighted the strong presence of Emirati private companies at both local and international events. Participation of SMEs in this year’s Dubai Airshow has doubled compared with previous editions, while the pavilion area dedicated to them has expanded by more than 60 percent, reflecting the country’s commitment to expanding national participation in the field. He added that UAE companies are expected to achieve wider global reach in the coming period.

The minister noted that this year’s exhibition will host 15 heads of international space agencies, making it a leading platform for advancing international cooperation in the space sector. “On the government side, we are holding bilateral and trilateral meetings with space agencies worldwide to explore areas of collaboration, while also enabling these agencies to learn about the capabilities of the UAE’s private space sector and identify partnership opportunities,” he said.

Dr. Al Falasi emphasised that international cooperation is essential for the success of the space industry, noting that the meetings held on the sidelines of the Airshow pave the way for new agreements and partnerships that will strengthen the UAE’s national space industries.

Regarding Emirati companies operating in the field, he explained that most currently focus on space applications that use artificial intelligence and data analytics to provide services to local entities, such as urban planning, environmental monitoring, and measuring temperature and groundwater, through the analysis of satellite imagery and the provision of accurate data to decision-makers.

He noted that this represents the natural first stage for SMEs entering the space sector, as it involves lower costs than satellite manufacturing. However, he pointed out that several Emirati companies have now started venturing into more advanced areas, such as the production of space components and satellite operations.

“The role of the UAE Space Agency is to provide a supportive legislative framework and logistical assistance to these companies, as well as to facilitate their access to intellectual property protection for their innovative products,” he further said.

Dr. Al Falasi concluded that the agency’s strategic objective is to position the UAE among the world’s top ten countries in attracting and hosting space-related companies by 2031, reinforcing its status as a global hub for space sciences and future technologies.