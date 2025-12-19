A delegation from the Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology (SAAASST) at the University of Sharjah has launched the final testing phase of Sharjah Sat-2 during a recent visit to the Netherlands, marking a critical milestone in the development of the CubeSat mission.

The delegation conducted an on-site visit to Innovative Solutions in Space, known as ISISPACE, a company specialising in the development and integration of CubeSats and advanced space systems.

The visit formed part of ongoing work on Sharjah Sat-2, which is being developed by the SAASST’s CubeSat Laboratory in partnership with several national entities, including Sharjah Municipality, the Department of Planning and Survey, and the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority.

The mission focused on overseeing the final stages of assembly, integration, and testing, widely regarded as the most decisive phase before launch. Engineers carried out functional and environmental tests, verified the integration of all subsystems, and examined power systems and safety modes. Communication systems were also evaluated to ensure reliable command reception from the ground station and efficient data transmission, while flight software readiness was confirmed as part of launch preparation procedures. These steps are designed to ensure the satellite’s full operational capability ahead of its planned launch in the first quarter of 2026.

The visit also included an inspection of ISISPACE’s testing facilities, notably the thermal vacuum chamber that simulates the extreme conditions of outer space, including high vacuum and severe temperature fluctuations. Mechanical vibration systems were reviewed as well, replicating the stresses experienced during launch to verify structural integrity and the stability of onboard components.

Toward the end of the visit, SAASST delegation participated in a series of technical and coordination meetings with system engineers and attended a workshop on IPC standards used in the manufacturing, assembly, and inspection of electronic systems.

The team also reviewed quality assurance procedures covering inspection protocols, component acceptance criteria, and documentation practices, underscoring the satellite’s readiness to advance to the next phase of the project.

Sharjah Sat-2 carries a multispectral imaging camera designed for Earth observation and the study of natural resources, capable of delivering high-resolution images with a spatial resolution of up to five meters. The data it provides is expected to support Sharjah’s efforts in urban planning, environmental monitoring, natural resource management, and emergency and disaster response.

The mission will also contribute to key sectors such as sustainable agriculture and coastal protection, while strengthening national capabilities in space technology and advancing the development of local scientific expertise.