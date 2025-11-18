The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre has confirmed that PHI-1, the first modular satellite platform developed under the Payload Hosting Initiative in partnership with the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs through its Access to Space for All initiative, is ready for launch. The mission, carrying payloads from the Bahrain Space Agency, Antarikchya Pratisthan Nepal, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre and the Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology, is scheduled to lift off on 19th November, aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, USA.

Designed and assembled in Dubai, PHI-1 marks a major step in the UAE’s efforts to broaden access to space and strengthen global scientific cooperation by giving nations the opportunity to test and validate their technologies in orbit.

Amer AlSayegh AlGhaferi, Assistant Director-General of the Aerospace Engineering Sector at the Centre, said, “PHI-1 reflects the UAE’s vision to create opportunities for all and contribute to a sustainable and knowledge-driven future in space exploration. By building this satellite in the UAE and working with partners worldwide through the Access to Space for All initiative, we are empowering the next generation of engineers and researchers.”

Aarti Holla-Maini, Director of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, said, “As we prepare for the launch of PHI-1, we see the strength of genuine international cooperation. Through UNOOSA’s multilateral framework and the Centre’s technical capabilities, we are enabling new actors to bring their ideas to orbit and build their own programmes.”

PHI-1 is a 12U CubeSat, weighing up to 20 kilograms, with an expected operational lifespan of one year. It will conduct a series of technology demonstrations designed to advance small satellite systems and support research, education and training in satellite engineering, data processing and mission operations.

The satellite carries several international payloads. The Bahrain Space Agency’s AMAN payload will test Advanced Encryption Standard protocols to secure satellite communications. Antarikchya Pratisthan Nepal’s LoRa Satellite System will assess the performance of LoRa technology in orbit, supporting hands-on learning for young engineers. The Centre’s New-Space Video Camera will capture high-definition imagery for technology verification, outreach and Earth observation. The Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology contributes a student-developed PCB to measure temperature and orientation in space.

PHI-1 was fully developed at the Centre’s facilities in Dubai, where partner teams participated in all stages of design, testing and preparation. Once deployed into Low Earth Orbit at around 500 kilometres, PHI-1 will transmit data to the Centre’s Ground Station and Mission Control Centre for analysis and distribution to participating partners.

The mission underscores the UAE’s growing role in building a more inclusive and collaborative global space sector where knowledge and opportunities are shared widely. It also supports several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including Quality Education, Decent Work and Economic Growth, and Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.