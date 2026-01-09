Sohar University held its 8th Teaching and Learning Conference on Thursday.

As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of education and advance teaching practices, Sohar University held its 8th Teaching and Learning Conference on Thursday at the University campus in Suhar, under the theme 'Fostering Educational Excellence Through AI and Innovation'.

The conference aimed to highlight the latest global trends in higher education, explore the role of artificial intelligence and innovation in developing teaching and learning methodologies, and enhance educational outcomes in line with rapid digital transformation. It also served as an academic platform for exchanging expertise, showcasing leading practices, and discussing innovative approaches that contribute to building more effective and engaging learning environments.

Participants from 11 countries took part in the conference, including Oman, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, France, Germany, India, Iran, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Yemen and Egypt. Local participation included representatives from several higher education institutions, such as Sultan Qaboos University, Sohar University, A’Sharqiyah University, University of Buraimi and Middle East College.

The conference featured an official opening session that began with an Opening Address by Dr Hamdan bin Suleiman al Fazari, Vice-Chancellor of Sohar University. In his speech, he emphasised the need to rethink traditional education models considering rapid developments in artificial intelligence, highlighting the importance of innovative, student-centred learning approaches that enhance engagement and learning effectiveness. He also underlined the growing role of AI in enabling adaptive learning systems tailored to individual learners through data-driven educational analytics and smart classroom environments.

