Muscat- The official price of Omani crude oil for delivery in May reached $82.09 on Tuesday.

There was an increase of $1.69 compared to Monday's price of $80.40.

It is worth noting that the monthly average price of Omani crude oil for delivery in March was US$62.17 per barrel, an increase of 8 cents compared to the price for delivery last February.

