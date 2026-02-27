Doha: Qatar continues to strengthen its footprint in artificial intelligence as consumer and organisational uptake accelerates across the Gulf, according to the latest AI Adoption Index released by Cybernews.

The comprehensive study, which tracks downloads of the 100 most popular AI applications across 64 countries representing 70 percent of global GDP and 55 percent of world population, places small, digitally advanced nations at the forefront of consumer AI engagement.

Qatar was named 16th in the rankings while Singapore leads with a 66 percent adoption rate, followed by Chile at 60 percent.

Qatar’s high digital readiness positions it favourably within the broader momentum of the Middle East. With internet penetration at 99 percent and mobile connections exceeding 156 percent of the population, Qatar offers fertile ground for AI tools in daily life, from productivity apps to smart services.

This consumer trend aligns seamlessly with Qatar’s strategic push under the National AI Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030. The strategy, an extension of the country’s long-term diversification blueprint, emphasises AI integration across key sectors including healthcare, energy, finance and public administration. Recent milestones underscore this commitment: Ooredoo’s launch of the region’s first sovereign AI cloud platform powered by Nvidia technology, strategic partnerships with global leaders such as Accenture for Qatar Airways’ “AI Skyways” initiative, and the rollout of AI-driven applications at Hamad Medical Corporation.

A parallel study by Boston Consulting Group, highlighted in local reporting, reveals Qatar recorded a 10 percentage-point increase in “Emerging” AI organisations between 2024 and 2025. Qatar’s average AI maturity score now stands at 39, with 39 percent of GCC organisations classified as AI Leaders — nearly matching the global average of 40 percent.

Ahmad Dhaini, Principal at BCG, noted the surge demonstrates Qatar’s ability to move rapidly “from experimentation to systematic implementation at scale”.

The Cybernews methodology relies on verifiable download data from Google Play and Apple App Store, normalised by population, offering a clear snapshot of real-world consumer behaviour rather than infrastructure or investment alone. The report challenges the assumption that innovation leadership automatically translates into widespread adoption, citing the United States’ 28th-place ranking at 41 percent despite hosting leading AI firms.

For Qatar, the gap between advanced infrastructure and consumer uptake presents an opportunity. Abundant, low-cost energy resources are already attracting hyperscale data centre investments, while initiatives such as the Qatar Foundation’s AI research programmes and expanded AI curricula at universities are building local talent. The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology continues to prioritise ethical AI governance, data sovereignty and digital inclusion to ensure benefits reach all segments of society.

Economically, the momentum is tangible. Qatar’s AI market, valued at approximately $560m in 2024, is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate exceeding 36 percent through 2033, driven by adoption in government services, fintech and logistics.

