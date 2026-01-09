ReMax Southern Africa has unveiled a new AI-powered room visualisation feature on its website, enabling homebuyers to instantly reimagine spaces with updated finishes and styling



By allowing users to digitally restyle and virtually renovate listing photos, the interactive tool helps buyers better assess a property’s potential, overcome imagination gaps, and make more confident, informed decisions.

With just a click of a button, home shoppers can select a listing photo, experiment with a range of flooring types, paint colours and countertop finishes, and then compare the updated version with the original images. This feature adds a fresh layer of clarity to the online search experience, helping users explore possibilities before they even step inside a home.

Bringing potential to life

“The goal of the new room visualisation feature is to help buyers imagine the potential of a home more easily, and to give sellers extra confidence about how their property can be presented,” says Adrian Goslett, chief executive officer and regional director of ReMax Southern Africa.

“By making it easier to visualise updates to a home, we’re helping buyers move from interest to intent, and giving sellers another way to showcase the true value of their homes.”



Goslett adds that this is a first for the local market. “We’re proud to say that ReMax Southern Africa is the first real-estate website within the African continent to offer this kind of feature. Our hope is that it can help listings stand out more and encourage more enquiries by showing a property’s potential.”

While nothing replaces the experience of seeing a home in person, property technology continues to evolve, and today’s buyers both appreciate and expect smarter digital tools.



