Foton South Africa has reached an important milestone in its local growth trajectory, breaking into the top tier of the country’s commercial vehicle market just over a year after formally entering the industry. According to the latest NAAMSA new vehicle sales report for January 2026, the brand ranked seventh in total Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) sales and fifth in Medium Commercial Vehicle (MCV) sales, a noteworthy achievement in a segment traditionally dominated by long-established global competitors.

