The Competition Commission has referred two major players in South Africa’s automotive glass sector to the Competition Tribunal for prosecution over alleged price fixing.

In a statement issued on 17 February 2026, the Commission said it had referred a complaint against PG Glass and Glasfit to the Competition Tribunal.

The two companies supply laminated and toughened automotive glass and compete in the distribution and fitment of automotive glass in South Africa.

Alleged price fixing since 2004

According to the Commission, the companies allegedly entered into an agreement or engaged in a concerted practice to fix prices of automotive glass products supplied to end users and insurance companies.

The conduct is said to contravene section 4(1)(b)(i) of the Competition Act 89 of 1998, which prohibits price fixing. The Commission alleges the conduct began in 2004 and remains ongoing.

Its investigation found that the companies had a longstanding agreement to increase the price of automotive glass supplied to customers by the same percentage annually.

Commission seeks 10% turnover penalty

“Automotive glass forms part of industrial intermediary products, a priority sector for the Commission. Dismantling of the alleged cartel will contribute towards fairer pricing of automotive glass for the benefit of consumers as well as insurance companies,” said Commissioner Doris Tshepe.

The Competition Commission is seeking an order declaring that the companies contravened the Act and is asking for an administrative penalty of up to 10% of each company’s annual turnover, in line with section 58(1)(a)(iii) read with section 59 of the Act.

The matter will now be heard by the Tribunal.

All rights reserved. © 2026. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).