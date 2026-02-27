The 2025 AutoTrader Annual Car Industry Report shows a used car market that is growing steadily, but with buyers firmly focused on affordability and practical value rather than brand prestige.

{{image}}

Now in its 20th edition, the report draws on activity from more than 46 million users on AutoTrader across the 2025 calendar year. Users generated 156 million sessions, conducted 649 million searches, viewed 439 million adverts and opened more than 984 million pages. Average time on site was 3 minutes and 38 seconds, reflecting deliberate, research-driven purchasing behaviour.

A total of 383,410 used vehicles were sold in 2025, generating R160.1bn in sales value, up 7% year on year. Four interest rate cuts in January, May, July and November, totalling 100 basis points, reduced borrowing costs and supported demand.

Despite improved economic conditions, buyers remained disciplined. The average used car price rose moderately by 3% to R417,584. The average model year advanced from 2019 to 2020, with the average vehicle age steady at five years and average mileage at 73,646km. Demand continues to centre on relatively young used vehicles that offer value without stretching into new car pricing.

Search trends and sales leaders

Search behaviour shifted at brand and model level. BMW reclaimed its position as the most-searched brand with 76 million searches. At model level, the Volkswagen Polo overtook the Toyota Hilux as the most-searched vehicle.

In terms of actual sales volumes, the Ford Ranger, Volkswagen Polo Vivo and Toyota Hilux remained the top three best-sellers. The Ford Ranger also retained its position as the most-inquired vehicle, highlighting continued demand for bakkies despite rising ownership costs.

The 10 best-selling used vehicles of 2025 were led by the Ford Ranger with 22,561 units sold at an average price of R489,377. It was followed by the Toyota Hilux with 18,397 units at R464,423, and the Volkswagen Polo with 15,893 units at R271,387. The Volkswagen Polo Vivo placed fourth with 15,488 units at R206,445, while the Toyota Fortuner rounded out the top five with 8,698 units at R487,522.

Compact models made notable gains. The Suzuki Swift was the fastest-selling used vehicle in the country, averaging just 26 days before sale. It sold 7,574 units at an average price of R203,165. The Toyota Corolla Cross and Toyota Starlet entered the top 10 as new entrants, signalling growing demand for newer, affordable crossovers and hatchbacks.

Chinese brands gain ground

Twelve Chinese brands recorded strong year-on-year growth across all key metrics. Searches increased by 48%, advert views by 86%, enquiries by 74% and sales by 49%.

Brands such as Haval, Jaecoo and Chery are seeing growing consumer acceptance in the used market. While performance is off a smaller base than established manufacturers, consistent growth across engagement and transaction points to structural change rather than passing curiosity.

George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader, said buyers remain active but increasingly value-driven. Brands aligning pricing and product quality with affordability constraints are gaining a competitive advantage in a recalibrated market.

SUVs dominate, hybrids lead electrification

SUVs accounted for 37% of total used car sales in 2025, maintaining segment leadership. The Toyota Fortuner continued to perform strongly, while more affordable crossovers such as the Toyota Corolla Cross gained traction among buyers seeking versatility without premium pricing.

New energy vehicles (Nev) recorded one of the strongest growth rates, with sales rising 73% year on year. Hybrids made up 76% of NEV sales, underlining their role as the dominant electrified option in the used market. Battery electric vehicles grew 55% year on year, with models such as the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid and Volvo EX30 among segment leaders.

The composition of NEV sales reflects a pragmatic consumer approach. Hybrids offer improved fuel efficiency without reliance on charging infrastructure, making them a practical entry point into electrified mobility.

Overall, the 2025 data show a used car market that is expanding, but firmly grounded in financial caution. Buyers are still purchasing vehicles, but with sa harper focus on long-term value, operating costs and everyday practicality rather than badge appeal.

