Aramco Digital, the technology subsidiary of Saudi oil giant Aramco, is set to launch the kingdom’s national industrial communications network operating in the 450 MHz band.

Designed to deliver secure, highly reliable industrial connectivity across Saudi Arabia, the network will support sectors that require continuous operations and dependable communications for critical assets and facilities.

As part of the launch, Aramco Digital will introduce a comprehensive portfolio of 450 MHz-based industrial digital solutions, including tailored connectivity packages for various sectors and a new generation of smart radios developed specifically for demanding industrial environments.

These smart radios combine rugged, industrial-grade design with advanced capabilities such as AI, enhanced sensing technologies, extended battery life through improved energy efficiency, and real-time data processing at the device level.

Together, these features will support operational accuracy, reliability, and continuity in complex operating conditions, it stated.

The network will enable a broad range of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including asset condition and performance monitoring, fleet and equipment tracking, air quality and environmental sensing, smart video surveillance, smart metering, lighting and infrastructure control, and industrial mobility and fleet management solutions.

These capabilities will enhance operational transparency, support automation, and improve efficiency across both industrial and service sectors.

The network is intended to underpin the Kingdom’s next phase of industrial development and support the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

By providing a highly reliable national communications infrastructure, the network will enable advanced automation, intelligent systems, and digital services in vital sectors.

