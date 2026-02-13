Saudi Arabia - Ericsson and specialized by stc have announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to accelerate the development of advanced mission critical communication capabilities that support Saudi Arabia’s national public safety ecosystem.

The collaboration, signed during the World Defense Show in Riyadh, brings together specialized by stc’s nationwide digital infrastructure with Ericsson’s global expertise in secure, high availability networks.

This MoU aims to enhance operational efficiency for first responders including police, ambulance, civil‑protection and emergency‑management teams by enabling reliable, real‑time communication tools such as mission‑critical push‑to‑talk and push‑to‑video, Artificial Intelligence (AI)‑driven incident analytics and high‑precision location services.

By integrating Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and smart‑vehicle systems into unified communication frameworks, the MoU supports faster emergency response, improved coordination and stronger community resilience. This underscores Ericsson’s leadership in advancing secure, resilient connectivity solutions for critical operations where performance, reliability and security are essential.

Under the MoU, Ericsson and specialized by stc will conduct joint validation programs and field trials simulating high demand emergency scenarios to ensure secure, uninterrupted communication performance. The initiative supports the Kingdom’s broader digital transformation ambitions of Vision 2030 by enhancing nationwide readiness for emergency situations.

Khaled Aldharrab, Chief Executive Officer of specialized by stc says: “Our collaboration with Ericsson marks an important step in advancing our mission to support national public safety capabilities. Together we will co-develop solutions that enhance coordination, strengthen emergency response and deliver robust communications for the Kingdom’s front liners.”

Håkan Cervell, President of Ericsson Saudi Arabia, said: “We are pleased to collaborate with stc specialized to enhance next-generation mission-critical communications in Saudi Arabia. By leveraging Ericsson’s secure, resilient network expertise with specialized by stc’s digital infrastructure, we are supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 ambitions by strengthening public safety, fortifying national resilience and enabling digital transformation that empowers first responders to act quickly and confidently when every second counts.”

