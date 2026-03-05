The United Arab Emirates has announced the success of mediation efforts conducted jointly with the United States of America between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine, resulting in the release of 400 captives – 200 from each side – bringing the total number of captives exchanged through UAE-mediated efforts to 5,355.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its appreciation to both countries for their cooperation with the UAE–US mediation endeavors, reflecting their recognition of initiatives aimed at resolving the crisis between the two nations. The Ministry noted that the UAE has successfully facilitated 19 mediation efforts, reflecting the depth of the UAE’s relations with Russia and Ukraine and the trust of both nations in the UAE.

The Ministry reaffirmed that, drawing on its close partnerships and balanced relations with all parties, the UAE continues to support all efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive political settlement to the crisis.

This reflects the UAE’s firm belief that cooperation and solidarity in times of hardship constitute a humanitarian and moral responsibility that cannot be delayed, and that such efforts help mitigate humanitarian impacts while strengthening prospects for peace, stability, and prosperity at both the regional and global levels.

The UAE hosted two rounds of trilateral talks between the Russian Federation, the Republic of Ukraine, and the United States of America in Abu Dhabi, reflecting its approach of promoting dialogue and international cooperation, as well as the international community’s confidence in the UAE’s role in facilitating dialogue and fostering a conducive environment for constructive talks.