ABU DHABI: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from the Rt Hon Sir Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, during which they discussed regional developments amid the escalating military situation and its serious implications for security and stability in the region.

During the call, Prime Minister Starmer reaffirmed the United Kingdom’s solidarity with the UAE and its condemnation of the blatant Iranian attacks that continue to target the UAE and other countries in the region, noting that they constitute a violation of the sovereignty of these countries and a threat to regional security and stability.

Prime Minister Starmer also expressed his appreciation to His Highness for the attention the UAE is giving to British nationals residing in the country and for ensuring their safety during these exceptional circumstances.

His Highness thanked the Prime Minister for the United Kingdom’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both sides stressed the need to halt the escalation and avoid a widening of the conflict in order to preserve regional security and stability.



