ABU DHABI: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, during which they discussed military and security developments in the region and their implications for regional and international security and stability.

The call also addressed the continued blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region in violation of state sovereignty, international law, and the UN Charter.

During the call, His Excellency El-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt’s condemnation of these attacks and its full support and solidarity with the UAE in the measures it is taking to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its people. He also reiterated Egypt’s rejection of any violation of the sovereignty of Arab states or threats to their security and stability.

Both sides warned of the dangers posed by the ongoing military escalation to regional security and stability, underscoring the need to prioritise dialogue and diplomatic solutions to prevent further deterioration in regional and international security.