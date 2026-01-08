Saudi Arabia’s Riyad Bank tightened the spread on its $1 billion 10-year non-call 5-year Tier 2 sustainable notes to 210 basis points over US Treasuries from initial price thoughts in the T+235bps area

Riyad Bank is rated A1 by Moody's, A by S&P, and A- by Fitch (all with a stable outlook).

