UAE real estate developer Damac’s latest debt market tap has raised $600 million, with the 3.5-year benchmark sukuk drawing in an orderbook that exceeded $1.7 billion, excluding JLM interest

The price was tightened to a 6.125% semi-annual coupon from IPTs in the 6.625% area. Watch the Zawya video here:

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.