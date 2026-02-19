Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company has given a substantial boost to its holdings in BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) ETF with Tuesday’s Q4 2025 SEC 13F filings revealing an ownership of 12.7 million shares valued at $630.6 million as of December 31

The holding represents a 46% boost from the 8.7 million IBIT shares the sovereign wealth fund previously reported on September 30. Watch the Zawya video here:

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.