Middle East institutional investors are eyeing an uptick in private equity and private credit allocations, as diversification emerges as a key component in growing the private-market portfolio

Eighty seven per cent of institutional investors in the region are invested in private markets, with 53% planning to increase private equity and private credit allocations.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.