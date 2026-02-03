Oman’s Islamic finance industry is slated to hit $45 billion this year, up from $36 billion by the end of 2025, supported by favourable economic conditions

The 25 percent year-on-year growth will also be driven by growing demand for sukuk as a funding and policy tool, government initiatives and bottom-up public demand for sharia-compliant products. Watch the Zawya video here:

