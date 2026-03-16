S&P Global Platts is seeking immediate feedback on Middle ​East crude ⁠pricing, citing the rapidly evolving situation in ‌the region as the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran develops, it ​said in a note on its website on Monday. The ​consultation follows a ​March 2 subscriber note in which Platts - one of the larger providers of price ⁠and transaction information on the oil and fuel markets for the industry - suspended nominations of crude grades that require transit through the Strait of ​Hormuz.

Platts said it ⁠is seeking ⁠feedback on the deliverability of Middle East crude oil ​and Platts Dubai crude benchmark methodology.

It seeks feedback on ⁠two potential scenarios.

Scenario 1 – Resumption of traffic through Hormuz: Market views on the level of tanker traffic that would constitute a sufficient recovery to consider shipping restrictions lifted, and timelines for resuming nominations of cargoes loading from ports inside the Gulf in the Platts ‌Market on Close (MOC) process.

Scenario 2 – Further escalation ⁠of the conflict: Possible methodology changes ​if the conflict disrupts loadings of Dubai-basket crude grades that load outside the Middle Eastern Gulf.

Platts ​said ‌it would consider all comments received.

(Reporting ⁠by Siyi Liu ​in Singapore; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)