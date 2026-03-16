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S&P Global Platts is seeking immediate feedback on Middle East crude pricing, citing the rapidly evolving situation in the region as the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran develops, it said in a note on its website on Monday. The consultation follows a March 2 subscriber note in which Platts - one of the larger providers of price and transaction information on the oil and fuel markets for the industry - suspended nominations of crude grades that require transit through the Strait of Hormuz.
Platts said it is seeking feedback on the deliverability of Middle East crude oil and Platts Dubai crude benchmark methodology.
It seeks feedback on two potential scenarios.
Scenario 1 – Resumption of traffic through Hormuz: Market views on the level of tanker traffic that would constitute a sufficient recovery to consider shipping restrictions lifted, and timelines for resuming nominations of cargoes loading from ports inside the Gulf in the Platts Market on Close (MOC) process.
Scenario 2 – Further escalation of the conflict: Possible methodology changes if the conflict disrupts loadings of Dubai-basket crude grades that load outside the Middle Eastern Gulf.
Platts said it would consider all comments received.
(Reporting by Siyi Liu in Singapore; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)