Saipem, a global leader in the engineering and construction of major projects for the energy and infrastructure sectors, has secured a major contract worth €900 million ($1.03 billion) for the Uthmaniyah Gas Compression Plant in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The contract, with a duration of approximately 42 months, was signed by Saipem Nasser Saeed Al Hajri Contracting Company (SNSH), a jointly controlled company owned by Saipem and by Nasser Saeed Al Hajri and Partners Company for Contracting (NSH). The value of Saipem’s share of the contract amounts to €900 million ($1.03 billion), said Saipem in a statement.

The project involves engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) activities for a new compression plant serving the non‑associated gas field of Uthmaniyah, it stated.

Saipem said the new compression plant will extend the production life of the field, helping to support the growing energy demand of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Uthmaniyah Gas Compression Plant is the first EPC project awarded under the National EPC Champion Programme, which is designed to develop a national EPC champion capable of executing the full range of onshore EPC activities while maximizing the use of local resources and expertise, it stated.

Accordingly, Saipem and NSH, one of the leading Saudi onshore construction companies, established SNSH in Saudi Arabia, combining Saipem’s engineering and project management capabilities with NSH’s construction expertise.

The award of this project strengthens Saipem’s presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and confirms Saipem’s commitment to contributing to the development of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s energy infrastructure, while promoting the use of local skills and resources, it added.

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