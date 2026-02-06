Riyadh – Halwani Bros Company has signed a Sharia-compliant banking facilities agreement with the Saudi Arabian arm of Emirates NBD on 4 February 2026.

The funding deal is valued at SAR 100 million, guaranteed by a promissory note for the total facility amount, according to a bourse filing.

The financing duration is one year, but it can be renewed subject to the terms and conditions of the agreement.

Halwani Bros noted that the objective of the funding from Emirates NBD Saudi Arabia is for working capital financing facilities.

It is worth noting that the Saudi company generated net profits worth SAR 42.61 million in 2025, while its sales hit SAR 903.87 million.

