Iran has ​not ⁠requested a ceasefire, Foreign ‌Minister Abbas Araqchi ​said on Monday according to ​the semi-official Students ​News Network, and wants to ensure ⁠that any end to the war with Israel ​and ‌the U.S. ⁠is definitive.

Araqchi ⁠said that the Strait of ​Hormuz ‌is only ⁠closed to "enemies and those supporting their aggression".

A foreign ministry spokesperson added that states not party to the ‌war have been able to ⁠transit their ​vessels through the strait with coordination ​and ‌permission from Iran's ⁠armed forces.

(Reporting ​by Dubai Newsroom)