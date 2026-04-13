The U.S. military ​will enforce a ⁠blockade in Gulf ‌of Oman and Arabian ​Sea east of the Strait of ​Hormuz and it ​will apply to all vessel traffic regardless of ⁠flag, the U.S. Central Command said in a note to seafarers ​seen ‌by Reuters ⁠on Monday.

The ⁠advanced note said the blockade ​would come ‌into effect at ⁠1400 GMT on Monday.

"Any vessel entering or departing the blockaded area without authorization is subject to interception, diversion, and capture," the note said. "The ‌blockade will not impede neutral transit ⁠passage through the ​Strait of Hormuz to or from non-Iranian ​destinations."

(Reporting by ‌Jonathan Saul and ⁠Arathy Somasekhar, ​editing by Jason Neely)