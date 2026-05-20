RIYADH — Minister of Justice Walid Al-Samaani inaugurated the unified framework for general courts during a visit to the Riyadh General Court on Sunday.



During the visit, the minister examined a number of initiatives and development projects associated with the unified framework for general courts, including mechanisms for developing case management and case preparation, activating written pleadings and preparatory sessions, and enhancing the role of judicial support centers.

These measures are designed to shorten litigation timelines, boost performance efficiency, raise the quality of judgments and judicial outcomes, and improve institutional work efficiency in general courts.

The minister stressed that developing general court operations falls within the objectives of enhancing the quality of the judiciary and the efficiency of its outputs, reinforcing the principles of institutional justice, keeping pace with legislative and regulatory developments, and supporting the achievement of prompt justice.

The unified framework builds on Saudi Arabia’s continuing judicial development efforts. It aims to raise institutional maturity across general courts, improve the quality of judicial outcomes, and enhance the reliability of procedures and operational efficiency.

This is accomplished through an institutional judicial framework centered on governance, specialization, standardized procedures, and the integration of digital tools and artificial intelligence to support auxiliary judicial work and procedures.