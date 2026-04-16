RIYADH — Minister of Justice Walid Al-Samaani said that the new Enforcement Law, approved by the Council of Ministers on Tuesday, provides a more structured and transparent enforcement process.

“The new law establishes a balanced approach to the obligations of creditors and debtors, providing clear judicial safeguards while facilitating the effective enforcement of rights. By enhancing mechanisms for asset disclosure and tracing, the law provides a more structured and transparent enforcement process,” he said.

Al-Samaani expressed his appreciation to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman following the approval of the new Enforcement Law. He noted that this law builds upon the specialized legislative framework previously announced by the Crown Prince—including the Personal Status Law, the Evidence Law, the Civil Transactions Law, and the Penal Code—to modernize the Kingdom's legal landscape, enhance judicial efficiency, and strengthen the predictability of court rulings.

“The legislation aligns with the Kingdom's digital transformation goals by standardizing the processing of enforceable documents through authorized electronic platforms, ultimately reducing disputes and

supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 through the principle of timelyjustice,” he added.

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