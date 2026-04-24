RIYADH — The Ministry of Interior has announced a fine of up to SR100,000 against anyone who shelters visitors holding any type of visit visa in violation of Hajj regulations during the current Hajj season.

The penalty applies to those who shelter visit visa holders in any designated accommodation, including hotels, apartments, private residences, and shelter facilities, the ministry noted. It also applies to anyone who conceals such individuals or provides any assistance that enables them to remain in Makkah or the holy sites.

These measures are being enforced from Dhul Qada 1, corresponding to April 19, to Dhul Hijjah 14, marking the Hajj season. The ministry clarified that fines are multiplied depending on the number of individuals who are accommodated, concealed, or assisted in violation.

The ministry urged the public to fully comply with the regulations governing Hajj 2026 and to cooperate with the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims. It emphasized that violations of these instructions expose offenders to legal penalties.

The ministry also urged to report violations by calling 911 in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom.

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