JEDDAH — The Saudi Passport authorities have made it easy and quick for six eligible categories of people, in addition to expatriates, to apply for an entry permit to Makkah during the current Hajj season through the Absher Individuals platform.

These categories include holders of the Premium Residency, investors, citizens from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, non-Saudi mothers of Saudi citizens, non-Saudi family members, and domestic workers. The service allows these categories of people to get issued an entry permit through completing a few simple steps on Absher.

The security forces started on Dhul Qada 1, corresponding to April 19, implementing the decision to prevent residents from entering Makkah and the holy sites without a permit, affirming their commitment to enforcing the arrangements and procedures regulating the 2026 Hajj season.

They emphasized that entry to Makkah and the holy sites is restricted to those holding a permit issued by the relevant authority to work in Makkah, or a residency permit issued in Makkah, or a Hajj permit.

Public Security clarified earlier that entry permits to Makkah for expatriate workers during the Hajj season are issued electronically through the Absher Individuals and Muqeem Portal platforms, in conjunction with the unified digital platform for issuing Hajj permits (Tasreeh platform).

The General Directorate of Passports announced the commencement of accepting applications for Makkah entry permits electronically for expatriate workers during the Hajj season, and there is no need to personally visit passport offices.

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