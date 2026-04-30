RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior said Wednesday that legal action has been taken against individuals involved in circulating social media content deemed harmful to national unity and public security.

In an official statement, the ministry said it had monitored content shared on social media platforms that addresses issues affecting national unity and social peace, including expressions that incite tribal division.

It confirmed that competent authorities have initiated legal procedures against those involved, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

The ministry stressed that it will continue to take firm action against any attempts to exploit sensitive issues or provoke division within society.

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