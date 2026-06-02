RIYADH - The Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) announced on Monday that a total of 160 government employees were arrested in connection with corruption charges during the last month of May.

The arrests followed inspection tours, investigation of the suspected cases and initiation of a number of criminal and administrative cases.

Last month, Nazaha conducted 2,365 inspection tours across the Kingdom in addition to approximately 15,000 inspection tours in the holy sites and service facilities during the Hajj season. “These inspection tours resulted in the investigation into suspected cases of 480 employees and the arrest of 160 among them. Some of the arrested were released on bail,” it said.

Those who were arrested included employees from the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Health, and Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, as well as from the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority. The charges against them included bribery and abuse of official positions.

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