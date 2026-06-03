RIYADH — The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) will begin implementing flexible working hours for more than 50 government entities across six of the capital's business districts.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, the RCRC’s Flexible Working Hours Initiative — a four-hour working window — was launched to enhance traffic flow and improve daily commuting efficiency in Riyadh.

Flexible working hours — implemented in entities subject to the Civil Service System — will be from 5:30 AM until 9:30 AM. Meanwhile, government entities subject to the Labor System will be from 7:00 AM until 11:00 AM.

Sites covered by the initiative are: Digital City, Granada Business, Laysen Valley, King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), Roshn Waterfront, and Diplomatic Quarter.

The healthcare and Public education sectors are excluded from the initiative.

The RCRC’s objectives with this initiative include: achieving smooth traffic flow, enhancing daily commuting efficiency, promoting flexibility in attendance times, and improving quality of life.

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