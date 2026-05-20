MUSCAT - In a move to strengthen social investment within Oman’s energy sector, the Energy Sector Social Responsibility Development Foundation (Rikan) signed three Memoranda of Understanding with the Jusoor Foundation, the Oman LNG Development Foundation and the Oman Energy Association (OPAL).

The agreements aim to enhance cooperation in knowledge sharing, data integration and the efficiency of social investment, while maximising the developmental impact of community initiatives.

The MoUs cover collaboration in exchanging expertise, coordinating initiatives, developing joint frameworks for measuring social impact and supporting the implementation of community projects in a way that promotes sustainability and improves investment efficiency across the energy sector.

Eng Ismail al Sawafi, Director General of Social Responsibility at the Oman LNG Development Foundation, said the agreements mark an important step towards institutionalising community work and aligning efforts within Oman’s energy sector. He emphasised that data sharing and integrated collaboration among partners are key to maximising sustainable development impact. He also noted that the foundation aims to transform social responsibility into a sustainable economic driver that supports national talent development and contributes to a knowledge-based economy aligned with Oman Vision 2040.

Eng Jaber bin Sulaiman al Busaidy, Executive Director of Jusoor Foundation, said the agreement strengthens integration between social responsibility institutions and translates partnerships into more structured and sustainable impact. He added that it supports Jusoor’s approach of partnership-based development, joint initiatives and knowledge exchange in line with national development priorities and Oman Vision 2040.

He further stated that the cooperation expands opportunities in planning, financing and joint implementation of social responsibility programmes, while also supporting SMEs, improving impact measurement frameworks and enhancing data and expertise sharing to ensure more effective and sustainable community outcomes.

Turkiya al Adawi, Director General of Strategic Projects and Local Content — OPAL, said the partnership aims to bridge industrial growth with social impact by establishing unified standards for community initiatives, launching training and skills development programs for Omani talent and strengthening local value retention through procurement and workforce development. She also highlighted the role of shared data and digital platforms in accelerating and coordinating social investment projects.

The signing coincided with the launch of Rikan’s visual identity during Oman Sustainability Week, marking a new phase of institutional collaboration focused on integration, execution and investment to enhance the efficiency and impact of social responsibility initiatives in the Sultanate of Oman.

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