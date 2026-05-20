Muscat --- The official price of Oman crude oil for July delivery today recorded USD 106.45 per barrel.

Today’s price reflects a decreaseof USD 0.92 compared to yesterday’s (Monday) closing price of USD 107.37.

It is worth noting that themonthly average price of Oman crude oil for May delivery stood at USD 124.05per barrel, marking an increase of USD 55.90 compared to the April deliveryprice.

Copyright (C) 2026. Oman News Agency. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).