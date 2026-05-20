Muscat – Omani researcher Nawaar Nasser Al Amri has developed an advanced energy-efficient technology for hydrogen purification and liquefaction, marking a new achievement for the sultanate’s growing clean energy ambitions and strengthening Oman’s position in the future hydrogen economy.

Nawaar, a business excellence specialist at Integrated Gas Company (IGC), won the National Research Award in the Energy and Industry category for Young Researchers for her study on improving hydrogen liquefaction efficiency and reducing energy consumption in clean hydrogen production systems.

Her research introduces an integrated process for purifying and liquefying hydrogen-rich gas derived from biomass, commonly known as biohydrogen, using advanced cryogenic anti-sublimation technology to separate carbon dioxide while maintaining hydrogen in gaseous form for high-purity extraction.

The study demonstrated significant gains in energy efficiency compared to conventional hydrogen liquefaction systems. By optimising refrigerant flow rates and compressor pressures, the process reduced energy consumption from 9.62 to nearly 7.5kWh/kg of hydrogen, while improving energy efficiency from 31.5% to 41.3%.

Conventional liquefaction systems typically consume between 12 and 15kWh/kg of hydrogen, highlighting the potential of the Omani-developed technology to substantially lower the energy footprint of liquid hydrogen production.

The process also achieved liquid hydrogen with more than 99% para-hydrogen composition through optimised refrigeration cycles and ortho-to-para conversion reactors.

Economic analysis conducted as part of the study showed notable reductions in both capital and operational expenditure, lowering the total annualised cost of the process and positioning the technology as a scalable solution for future clean hydrogen projects.

Nawaar said the research aligns closely with Oman Vision 2040 and the sultanate’s target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, as the country accelerates investments in hydrogen technologies and large-scale green hydrogen projects.

“Innovations that improve hydrogen purification, liquefaction efficiency and transportation can contribute to building a competitive hydrogen economy and position Oman as an emerging player in the global clean hydrogen market,” she said.

The study was published in the peer-reviewed journal Process Safety and Environmental Protection. The research team included Dr Muhammad Abdul Qyyum, Dr Junaid Haider, Dr Ahmad Naquash and Prof Ala’a Al Muhtaseb.

Nawaar described the National Research Award as recognition of the dedication and innovation invested in the project, adding that it would motivate her to continue advancing sustainable and renewable energy research, particularly in biohydrogen and clean hydrogen technologies.