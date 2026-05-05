Oman’s Nama Power and Water Procurement Company (PWP) has launched a tender to appoint a consultant for a techno-economic study on a proposed green hydrogen-based independent power project (IPP) in Oman.

The study will assess the feasibility of developing a new IPP capable of operating on up to 100 percent hydrogen, with an indicative capacity of 800 to 1,000 megawatts (MW).

The consultancy will provide an initial evaluation covering technical, economic and commercial viability of the project.

The purchase period for tender number OPWP/2026/011 is 4 May 2026 to 31 May 2026. The submission deadline is 21 June 2026 by 12:00 PM Oman time.

In March 2026, Zawya Projects reported that the first phase of ACME’s 1.2 million tonnes per year green ammonia project in Oman is scheduled for commissioning by end-2026.

Five of the ten largest active and upcoming low-carbon hydrogen plants in the Middle East set to be operational by 2030 are in Oman, according to a March 2025 report by local English language newspaper Oman Daily Observer.

(Writing by Anoop Menon; Editing by SA Kader)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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