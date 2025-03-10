The Sultanate of Oman is emerging as a dominant player in the Middle East’s green hydrogen revolution, with multiple large-scale projects poised to transform the country's energy landscape. A recent industry report highlights Oman’s prominence in the region, with five of the ten largest active and upcoming low-carbon hydrogen plants in the Middle East set to be operational by 2030. These projects collectively underscore Oman’s commitment to renewable energy, leveraging its abundant solar and wind resources to spearhead a new era of sustainable industrial growth.

OMAN’S LEADING HYDROGEN PROJECTS

According to the data, the largest hydrogen project in Oman is the ACME Duqm Hydrogen Project Phase 2, which has a planned capacity of 497 ktpa (kilotonnes per annum) and is expected to commence operations in 2028. Developed by ACME Cleantech Solutions Pvt Ltd, this project will use solar power as its primary energy source to produce green hydrogen.

The POSCO Consortium Duqm Hydrogen Project is another notable initiative, with a projected capacity of 220 ktpa and a target operational date of 2030. The consortium, involving Engie SA (25%), POSCO Holdings Inc (28%), PTT Public Co Ltd (11%) and Samsung E&A Co Ltd (12%) and others (24%), is focusing on leveraging Oman’s strategic location at Al Duqm to establish a major hydrogen production and export hub.

The Amnah Consortium Duqm Hydrogen Plant, with a capacity of 215 ktpa and an expected operational date of 2028, is also among the largest in the region. It is being developed by Blue Power Partners AS (33.33%), Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners KS (33.33%) and other stakeholders (33.33%), reinforcing Oman’s appeal to international investors in the renewable energy sector.

Further adding to Oman’s hydrogen portfolio is the Fortescue Future Industries Oman Hydrogen Project, which is expected to produce 200 ktpa of green hydrogen by 2030. Developed as a 50-50 joint venture between Actis Corp and Fortescue Future Industries Pty Ltd, the project will integrate solar and wind energy to ensure sustainable production.

The EDF Oman Hydrogen Project, with a capacity of 178 ktpa, is another key initiative expected to come online in 2030. Led by Electric Power Development Co Ltd (33.33%), Électricité de France SA (33.33%) and Yamna Ltd (33.33%), this project will also utilise a mix of solar and wind energy, further cementing Oman’s position as a leader in green hydrogen.

OMAN’S COMPETITIVE EDGE IN GREEN HYDROGEN

Oman’s strategic location along key global shipping routes, combined with its strong renewable energy potential, has positioned it as a prime candidate for green hydrogen production. The country’s Duqm Special Economic Zone (SEZAD) has emerged as a focal point for hydrogen investments, attracting international companies eager to capitalise on Oman’s low-cost renewable energy resources.

The government, through Hydrom — the orchestrator of Oman’s green hydrogen sector — has been actively fostering partnerships with global energy giants to accelerate project development. The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) has also streamlined regulatory frameworks to facilitate rapid project approvals, making Oman an attractive destination for investors.

While Oman leads the Middle East in planned green hydrogen capacity, it faces competition from regional heavyweights like Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The Neom Helios Hydrogen Plant in Saudi Arabia (219 ktpa) and the ADNOC Ruwais Hydrogen Project Phase 2 in the UAE (200 ktpa) are also set to play a significant role in the region’s hydrogen economy. However, Oman’s focus on green hydrogen, as opposed to blue hydrogen projects reliant on natural gas, gives it a distinct competitive edge in the global push for net-zero emissions.

