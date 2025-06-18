Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Defense teamed up with National Central Cooling Company (Tabreed) and Emerge, a joint venture (JV) between the UAE’s Masdar and France’s EDF Group, to reinforce its environmental credentials

The entities completed a new project to integrate solar energy into two district cooling plants serving the ministry in Abu Dhabi, according to a press release.

In March 2024, a partnership agreement was signed to establish solar photovoltaic (PV) plants to be operated for 25 years.

Around 4,000 solar panels have been installed at the district cooling plants, supplying their thermal energy storage infrastructure and chilled water pumps with 2.4 megawatts (MW) of clean electricity.

This will contribute to lowering reliance on the electricity grid during peak periods and prevent over 2,600 tons of CO2 annually.

Tabreed’s CEO, Khalid Al Marzooqi, commented: “Sustainability is a core concept at Tabreed, and we continually analyze and improve our operation in line with global aspirations to achieve climate neutrality.”

Michel Abi Saab, General Manager of Emerge, said: “This milestone reflects the growing momentum for distributed solar solutions across vital sectors of the UAE. We are proud to support the Ministry of Defense and Tabreed in advancing their sustainability goals by integrating clean energy into core infrastructure.”

As of 31 March 2025, the net profits attributable to the owners of Tabreed amounted to AED 115.43 million, higher than AED 112.13 million in the year-ago period.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

